Downsizing at Enics Switzerland

Enics Switzerland AG plans to cut 25 jobs at its site in Turgi. Consultation procedures were opened on January 22, 2014 and will last until February 13, 2014.

"We are observing that similar adjustments have already been made in the market. Nevertheless, the implementation of these planned measures would be a painful step for us", says Sabina Romagnolo, General Manager Enics Switzerland, in a press release.



From 2008 to 2013, the number of employees has decreased steadily at the production site in Turgi: from 293 employees, staff numbers have decreased steadily to the current 210. The union Syna believes that job cuts could be mitigated by short-time work. Currently, Turgi is already implementing a 40% short-time work measure.