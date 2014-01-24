© stevanovicigor-dreamstime.com

Canadian government invests in R&D

A research network has been awarded CAD 7.7 million over five years to address industry R&D challenges related to sustainable electronics manufacturing.

Toronto-based, Refined Manufacturing Acceleration Process (ReMAP), has received CAD 7.7 million to help Canadian electronics manufacturers compete globally by offering tools to bring innovative products to market faster.



Bringing together academic partners, research organisations, and a wide range of companies, the network’s R&D projects will focus on developing reliable and environmentally compliant materials such as lead-free solders, smaller and cheaper optical devices, and more efficient solar cells. Sharing resources and knowledge will help the electronics sector lower costs, improve processes and products, and become more environmentally sustainable.