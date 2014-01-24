© dmitry-bomshtein-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 24, 2014
Even with profit decrease in 4Q – Samsung ends with a record
Samsung's fourth quarter results brought the company's full year revenue for 2013 to an all-time high of 228.69 trillion won, which signifies a 14% increase from the previous year.
But lets go over the company's 4Q first. Samsungs 4Q13 revenue amounted to KRW 59.28 trillion, which is a slight increase of 0.3% QoQ. The company posted consolidated operating profits of KRW 8.31 trillion, representing an 18% decline QoQ. Consolidated net profit for the quarter was KRW 7.30 trillion won.
Samsung's full year revenues amounted to an all-time high of KRW 228.69 trillion, a 14% increase compared to 2012. Year-end net income registered KRW 30.47 trillion and Samsung netted KRW 36.79 trillion in operating profit, a 27% on-year increase.
Looking into this year, in finished products, Samsung is looking to maintain its position in the smartphone business by leveraging its expanded product portfolio across diverse regional markets and price points.
Samsung is also looking to increase its business footprint in the wearable device category with products such as GALAXY Gear and it will ramp up its tablet lineup with mid- to low-end models and larger screens.
“Amid macroeconomic uncertainties such as a strong Korean won and increased concerns over possible quantitative easing (QE) tapering in the U.S., our earnings were lower than what the market expected due to a negative currency impact of around 700 billion won and a significant one-off expense of about 800 billion won, however, fourth quarter operational results were respectably strong. Looking at the quarterly earnings trend, we expect 2014 to follow last year’s pattern of a weak first half and a strong second half as usual,” said Robert Yi, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations.
