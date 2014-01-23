© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Polish FagorMastercook saved by new investor?

The management board of FagorMastercook's factory in Wrocław came bearing good news last week on the17th. The company is negotiating with potential investors.

According to a management announcement – circling in Polish media – the factory has received a new production order from an undisclosed customer and is now preparing for a production reboot.



Among the potential investors for the Wrocław factory, three names are mentioned; Amica Wronki (a Polish white goods company), Cevital (from Algieria) and the financial fund Fundusze Inwestycji Polskich TFI S.A, owned by (Zbigniew Jakubas)



The Polish government is also involved in the recovery process for factory, and has prepared a support package for potential investors.