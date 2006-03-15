Electronics Production | March 15, 2006
DuPont to close 4 plants
DuPont today launched a global plan to reduce costs, improve productivity and better serve its customers in its performance coatings businesses -- steps which will improve profitability and competitiveness. Most cuts will be done in Europe.
"The steps we are announcing today will reduce annual costs in our coatings businesses by $165 million through facility consolidations and rebalancing our assets toward faster growing market segments and geographies, while continuing to provide excellent service to our customers in existing markets," said Terry Caloghiris, group vice president for DuPont Coatings & Color Technologies.
Under the plan, DuPont will tailor marketing strategies to key customers and segments, leverage technology globally and consolidate manufacturing and technical assets. The company plans to close and consolidate laboratory and manufacturing sites resulting in the reduction of approximately 1,500 positions, most of them in Europe. This is in addition to a February announcement that approximately 200 positions would be eliminated in association with the closing of the company's Troy, Mich., laboratory and its consolidation into its Mt. Clemens, Mich., facility.
"This transformation plan is designed not only to improve the short-term health of these businesses, but also to ensure a future of sustainable, profitable growth," said DuPont Chairman and CEO Chad Holliday
The plan also includes actions to open new sites and establish new joint ventures in growing market areas, strengthening technology resources and intensifying focus on growth businesses. Among growth initiatives taken by DuPont recently are a new automotive finishes laboratory opened in late 2005 at Aichi, Japan, and new manufacturing facilities in China. Last month, the company formed a joint venture with Russian finishes supplier Russkie-Kraski to provide OEM coatings for the automobile and commercial vehicle industries in Russia and the former Soviet republics. The company also assumed full ownership of a former joint venture in Mexico, acquired its distributor in Poland and opened a new industrial coatings facility in Brazil.
The announcement identifies four manufacturing and laboratory facilities the company plans to close in Europe: the Rubi and Polinya sites in Spain, the Breda site in The Netherlands, and the Hellac Laboratory in Germany. It includes the reduction of sales and marketing, technical, manufacturing and administrative positions. As many affected employees as possible will be redeployed to other DuPont businesses and functions. In cases where redeployment is not successful, employees will receive assistance from DuPont in accordance with local country practices.
DuPont expects to implement the plan within the next 18 months and estimates it will reduce annual costs by approximately $165 million. This plan will result in one-time pre-tax restructuring charges of up to $165 million as well as additional costs of up to $55 million over the next 12 months from accelerated depreciation and other costs associated with implementation of the plan. The amount of the restructuring charge to be reflected in the first quarter will be confirmed at the time of the company's earnings release on April 25, 2006.
Under the plan, DuPont will tailor marketing strategies to key customers and segments, leverage technology globally and consolidate manufacturing and technical assets. The company plans to close and consolidate laboratory and manufacturing sites resulting in the reduction of approximately 1,500 positions, most of them in Europe. This is in addition to a February announcement that approximately 200 positions would be eliminated in association with the closing of the company's Troy, Mich., laboratory and its consolidation into its Mt. Clemens, Mich., facility.
"This transformation plan is designed not only to improve the short-term health of these businesses, but also to ensure a future of sustainable, profitable growth," said DuPont Chairman and CEO Chad Holliday
The plan also includes actions to open new sites and establish new joint ventures in growing market areas, strengthening technology resources and intensifying focus on growth businesses. Among growth initiatives taken by DuPont recently are a new automotive finishes laboratory opened in late 2005 at Aichi, Japan, and new manufacturing facilities in China. Last month, the company formed a joint venture with Russian finishes supplier Russkie-Kraski to provide OEM coatings for the automobile and commercial vehicle industries in Russia and the former Soviet republics. The company also assumed full ownership of a former joint venture in Mexico, acquired its distributor in Poland and opened a new industrial coatings facility in Brazil.
The announcement identifies four manufacturing and laboratory facilities the company plans to close in Europe: the Rubi and Polinya sites in Spain, the Breda site in The Netherlands, and the Hellac Laboratory in Germany. It includes the reduction of sales and marketing, technical, manufacturing and administrative positions. As many affected employees as possible will be redeployed to other DuPont businesses and functions. In cases where redeployment is not successful, employees will receive assistance from DuPont in accordance with local country practices.
DuPont expects to implement the plan within the next 18 months and estimates it will reduce annual costs by approximately $165 million. This plan will result in one-time pre-tax restructuring charges of up to $165 million as well as additional costs of up to $55 million over the next 12 months from accelerated depreciation and other costs associated with implementation of the plan. The amount of the restructuring charge to be reflected in the first quarter will be confirmed at the time of the company's earnings release on April 25, 2006.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments