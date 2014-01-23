AT&S posts increased sales and profitability

© confidential info dreamstime.com

Over the first nine months of the financial year 2013/14 AT&S increased revenue by about 11% to EUR 451m and EBITDA by some 34% to EUR 100m. The group also confirmed its full-year guidance.

In the first three quarters of the financial year 2013/14 AT&S Group posted sales of around EUR 451m, a year-on-year improvement of around 11%. EBITDA advanced by around 34% from EUR 75m to EUR 100m and earnings per share climbed by EUR 0.24 to EUR 1.08.“Our continued strong performance in the third quarter was chiefly attributable to the excellent capacity utilisation at all plants, and to sustained demand for high-value applications from our mobile devices and automotive customers. Taking seasonal factors into account, we expect developments in the next few months to be in step with our guidance,” explained CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.The Shanghai plant reported strong capacity utilisation once again in the third quarter. Overall, revenue for the first nine months of the year was up by about 10% or EUR 23m on the same period of 2012/13.Demand remained high, particularly for high-value printed circuit boards from automotive customers. Total revenue for Industrial and Automotive rose by about 12% or around EUR 21m year on year.There were indications of significant market interest in AT&S’s patented ECP technology, which confirms the correctness of the decision to address one of the most important current technology trends, while setting the signal for revenue gains in the medium term.Strategic alignment of the Chongqing plant to the new integrated circuit (IC) substrates business is progressing according to plan. Over the past nine months the group’s investment activities have focused mainly on infrastructure projects.