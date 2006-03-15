GÖPEL and Mikrokrets in alliance

GÖPEL electronic, a German developer and manufacturer of JTAG/Boundary Scan test solutions, has extended support and service for JTAG/Boundary Scan in Scandinavia and the Baltic States through an extensive strategic alliance with the Norwegian company Mikrokrets AS.

Mikrokrets, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, becomes GÖPEL electronic's next Center of Expertise (COE) in the world. This includes membership in the "GÖPEL electronic Alliance Partner Network", in which more than 300 specialists are involved to ensure the worldwide customer support.

Mikrokrets will offer Scandinavian customers extensive services, such as Design for Testability, test program generation development and generation as well as delivery of turnkey solutions and complete system integration. All future service activities are based upon the recently introduced JTAG/Boundary Scan platform SCANFLEX® in conjunction with the outstanding Integrated Boundary Scan Development Environment SYSTEM CASON™.



"The services Mikrokrets is providing perfectly extend our product portfolio of extremely efficient hardware and software tools", said Bettina Becker, Marketing and International Sales Manager for GÖPEL electronic. "This cooperation enables all involved parties to service the demands of the Scandinavian and Baltic market on extended Boundary Scan test strategies and respective equipment in a comprehensive way."



Hans J. Fosse, Mikrokrets' Marketing Manager gladly adds: "We are very excited to engage in a closer partnership with GÖPEL electronic. We see the extended use of Boundary Scan as a great advantage in our in-house testing as well as in a manufacturing environment. As a design house, more efficient test solutions will benefit our clients in their efforts to reduce time-to-market for their products. Our partnership with GÖPEL electronic gives us access to top-of-the-line Boundary Scan technology and expertise. We are now able to design and implement JTAG/Boundary Scan test solutions for current and new customers in Norway and the rest of the Scandinavian and Baltic countries."



GÖPEL electronic's distributor in the Nordic and Baltic European countries, EP-TeQ, located in Arhus, Denmark, is also excited about the agreement. "The interest for using GÖPEL electronic's JTAG / Boundary Scan test in the Nordic countries is growing rapidly, so we are very pleased to welcome Mikrokrets in the GÖPEL electronic team as Center of Expertise", says Lars Kongsted-Jensen from EP-TeQ. "As a recognised and well established design house, Mikrokrets was already experienced in using Boundary Scan test which surely will give them a flying start as new COE for GÖPEL electronic."



"Local and qualified support is a key for us to make good business for everyone", adds Knud Vester, EP-TeQ. "With Mikrokrets and DSE as COEs we can assist our customers with qualified support in all areas from design for test through fast and easy prototype verification and debug to implementation of JTAG/Boundary Scan in production test either as a stand-alone setup for extended Boundary Scan test or in combination with inspection or another test strategy like flying probe or functional test."



Mikrokrets, existing since 1994, is a design house in Oslo, Norway. The company provides services in electronics design and has valuable experience in designing and testing hardware, software and FPGA designs. Many of the companies' clients are in the Norwegian telecom-related industry. Lately, focus has also been put on wireless technologies such as GSM, ZigBee and proprietary RF-solutions.



EP-TeQ has extensive knowledge about Electronic Production and Quality Assurance in the Nordic area with more than 40 man-years of experience in dealing with consultancy, services and support in the business area of EDA/design, manufacturing, inspection & test, quality assurance and service/repair.