© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Toshiba completes acquisition of OCZ Technology

Toshiba Corporation has completed the purchase of substantially all assets of OCZ Technology Group, making it a wholly owned subsidiary and Toshiba Group Company, OCZ Storage Solutions.

Effective immediately, the Group company will operate independently as OCZ Storage Solutions, a provider of high-performance solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices and systems.



“The acquisition of OCZ further expands our solid-state storage capabilities and represents Toshiba’s commitment to this high-growth area,” said Mr. Seiichi Mori, Vice President of Toshiba's Semiconductor and Storage Company and Corporate Vice President of Toshiba. “Our goal is to offer a leading edge portfolio of solid state solutions to address the storage challenges faced by both client and enterprise customers, and the acquisition of OCZ is an ideal addition to our team in realizing this strategy.”



“We are very excited to be part of the Toshiba family where we will continue to develop new and unique solid-state storage technologies that position the new entity as a market leader,” said Ralph Schmitt, CEO for OCZ Storage Solutions. “With Toshiba’s financial strength and portfolio of leading-edge NAND flash memory, OCZ is now in a advantageous position as one of the few companies in the SSD industry with advanced controller IP and NAND flash supply under one global organization, which in turn will help enable more robust and competitive solid-state solutions going forward while expanding our market presence in the rapidly growing SSD market.”



The new Company’s headquarters will remain in San Jose, California, with design centers located in Irvine (California), Tel Aviv (Israel), and Abingdon (UK).