© demarco dreamstime.com

Essemtec Benelux strengthens sales team

Due to increased industry interest, Essemtec Benelux has strengthened its sales team with the addition of Dieter van Herrewege. Dieter van Herrewege joined Essemtec at the beginning of January 2014.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dieter to Essemtec Benelux. The Benelux region is a steadily growing market for us; therefore, we needed someone with Dieter's extensive background and understanding of the local market needs to grow the Essemtec business to the next level," commented Tom van Tongelen, Managing Director of Essemtec Benelux. "Essemtec’s past success in the Benelux region has been largely due to its highly innovative SMT production equipment. With Dieter on board we hope to strengthen our business alliances in the region and provide new avenues for our customers to grow their business."