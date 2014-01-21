© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New operational management at RENA subsidiaries

The RENA Group, a globally leading supplier of is simplifying its management structure and is therefore reorganizing the management of its plant engineering division (SH+E Group).

CEO Jürgen Gutekunst and CFO Eckhard Rau are taking over from now on the management of SH+E GmbH and of subsidiaries of SH+E Group.



In the operational management of the plant engineering division they will be supported by Dr.-Ing. Johannes Knoblauch. For the time being Johannes Knoblauch will take over tasks at SH+E of Bernhard Stulz, who is stepping down from the management, nearly two years on from the takeover by RENA, but will remain involved at RENA GmbH as a shareholder. „Bernhard Stulz has

significantly influenced the development of the entire group over the past two years. For all his efforts and his performance over decades in the SH+E Group we wish to express our appreciation and thanks,” said RENA CEO Jürgen Gutekunst.



Dr.-Ing. Johannes Knoblauch has over 20 years experience in the management of international companies specialising in plant engineering. “With his expertise in this field, Johannes Knoblauch will help us to successfully complete the SH+E Group's integration into RENA and continue to develop this area of our business,” said RENA majority shareholder and CEO Jürgen Gutekunst.