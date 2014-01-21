© kheng-guan-toh-dreamstime.com

What will happen to TT's Tonypandy site

TT Electronics is reportedly considering the closure of its site in Tonypandy and relocating its workforce to Rogerstone.

The IMS division of TT Electronics has been on an expansion spree for the last year, with the latest addition being a new manufacturing facility in Timisoara, Romania. But new reports suggest that changes are also imminent for the company's Welsh workforce – the employees in Tonypandy to be exact.



Leanne Wood, South Wales Central AM, reached out to Managing Director Gary Allen in an email, expressing her concerns about the information that 70 jobs would be moved from Tonypandy to Rogerstone, writes walesonline.



A response email from the Human Resources manager (which the newspaper seems to have also seen) suggests that the relocation is nothing but a 'done deal'. Reading that the company seeks to set up a meeting with the AM “to discuss the closure of the TT electronics site in Tonypandy.”



However, the report also suggests that the relocation should not lead to layoffs or redundancies at the Tonypandy site.