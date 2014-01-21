© rainer plendl dreamstime.com

November 2013 European Semi sales up 11% YoY

European semiconductor sales climbed to US$ 3.109 billion in November 2013, an increase of 10.9% over the sales reported in November 2012, the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) reported.

Compared to October 2013, the European semiconductor market increased in November by 2.0%. All figures represent a three month rolling average.



This month, growth in the optoelectronics, sensor & actuator and microcontroller unit product categories led the sales increase in Europe. The memory market also achieved solid growth in Europe.



Sales of application specific chips worldwide registered a 2.3% growth, as the demand in the areas of wireless & wired communication and automotive continue to be strong. On a year-to-date basis, semiconductor sales in EMEA increased by 4.9% versus the same period in the year 2012.



In November, exchange rate effects continued to affect the European sales picture, when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.306 billion Euros in November 2013, an increase of 1.6% versus the previous month and an increase of 5.9% versus the same month a year ago.



On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in November 2013 were US$ 27.240 billion, up 0.6% versus the previous month and up 6.8% versus the same month in 2012.