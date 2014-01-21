© luchschen dreamstime.com Analysis | January 21, 2014
Many remain ill-prepared for compliance with US rules on conflict minerals
With just four short months left before publicly traded electronics component manufacturers doing business in the United States must report to the U.S. federal government any use of so-called conflict minerals sourced from Africa, many global companies are still without a concrete plan for compliance.
In a December IHS webinar on the subject, fully 42 percent of participating companies in a survey professed uncertainty on what to do, or appear unprepared for the May 2014 deadline on conflict minerals.
Of the 42 percent of the respondents, at least 22 percent said they were “unsure” on how to go about meeting the new regulations on conflict minerals. Meanwhile, 20 percent admitted they were just in the process of putting a plan together or “determining that approach now.”
The companies surveyed included 162 firms from five global geographical regions, with the majority of attendees based in the U.S.
© IHS
The protocols on conflict minerals took effect in August 2012 under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act set out by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with initial reporting legally required by May 2014 of publicly traded U.S. companies.
Compared to those feeling adrift on conflict-minerals compliance, 23 percent use internal resources to catch up, while 9 percent employed a third-party reference database and 2 percent took advantage of supplier tools. The remaining 24 percent subscribed to a hybrid approach that utilized some combination of determining a workable approach, using internal resources and also referring to third-party reference content.
For 30 percent of the respondents, the biggest concern with the looming deadline revolved around fears relating to noncompliance with U.S. regulations. “Losing clients” followed closely behind at 28 percent, and “not having responsible supply chains” was third at 20 percent.
And despite the large number of companies that remain ill-equipped on compliance, 50 percent of the sample admitted they could use help in collecting conflict minerals information from their suppliers—a revealing statistic that shows how important some form of assistance could be.
A loaded path ahead
Conflict minerals are raw materials mainly sourced in the war-ravaged country of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa, or from adjoining countries on the continent.
The materials include tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold—all of them widely used in the electronics market in products ranging from cellphones to hearing aids to pacemakers. For example, IHS estimates that $0.15 worth of tantalum was contained in every smartphone shipped when Dodd-Frank was originally signed in 2010. As of 2012, that amounted to $93 million worth of tantalum in smartphones.
While the rules affect publicly traded companies in the United States, electronics manufacturers procure products and materials from all over the globe. As a result, the likelihood is high that one or more supply-chain partners will require information regarding the sourcing of the four conflict minerals.
Compliance costs
While complying with the SEC rules is time-consuming and costly, the process may not be as complicated as originally projected.
Among the key industries involved in processing conflict minerals, smelters are getting involved in and supporting compliance efforts, said Scott Wilson, content solution strategist at IHS. “Smelters are a good control point, and this simplifies how far back in the supply chain companies have to go,” Wilson said in comments made during another webinar on the subject in early 2013.
Nevertheless, Wilson advises companies across the electronics supply chain to be prepared to provide compliance information by May 2014. Even if a business does not use conflict minerals in its products, it has to demonstrate it has conducted due diligence in making that determination. There is existing guidance to assist in the process, Wilson said. These include guidelines already in use issued by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that outline the key aspects of compliance.
Conflict resolution
Wilson suggested that companies focus internally on four key areas as they develop their compliance strategies:
Of the 42 percent of the respondents, at least 22 percent said they were “unsure” on how to go about meeting the new regulations on conflict minerals. Meanwhile, 20 percent admitted they were just in the process of putting a plan together or “determining that approach now.”
The companies surveyed included 162 firms from five global geographical regions, with the majority of attendees based in the U.S.
© IHS
The protocols on conflict minerals took effect in August 2012 under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act set out by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with initial reporting legally required by May 2014 of publicly traded U.S. companies.
Compared to those feeling adrift on conflict-minerals compliance, 23 percent use internal resources to catch up, while 9 percent employed a third-party reference database and 2 percent took advantage of supplier tools. The remaining 24 percent subscribed to a hybrid approach that utilized some combination of determining a workable approach, using internal resources and also referring to third-party reference content.
For 30 percent of the respondents, the biggest concern with the looming deadline revolved around fears relating to noncompliance with U.S. regulations. “Losing clients” followed closely behind at 28 percent, and “not having responsible supply chains” was third at 20 percent.
And despite the large number of companies that remain ill-equipped on compliance, 50 percent of the sample admitted they could use help in collecting conflict minerals information from their suppliers—a revealing statistic that shows how important some form of assistance could be.
A loaded path ahead
Conflict minerals are raw materials mainly sourced in the war-ravaged country of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa, or from adjoining countries on the continent.
The materials include tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold—all of them widely used in the electronics market in products ranging from cellphones to hearing aids to pacemakers. For example, IHS estimates that $0.15 worth of tantalum was contained in every smartphone shipped when Dodd-Frank was originally signed in 2010. As of 2012, that amounted to $93 million worth of tantalum in smartphones.
While the rules affect publicly traded companies in the United States, electronics manufacturers procure products and materials from all over the globe. As a result, the likelihood is high that one or more supply-chain partners will require information regarding the sourcing of the four conflict minerals.
Compliance costs
While complying with the SEC rules is time-consuming and costly, the process may not be as complicated as originally projected.
Among the key industries involved in processing conflict minerals, smelters are getting involved in and supporting compliance efforts, said Scott Wilson, content solution strategist at IHS. “Smelters are a good control point, and this simplifies how far back in the supply chain companies have to go,” Wilson said in comments made during another webinar on the subject in early 2013.
Nevertheless, Wilson advises companies across the electronics supply chain to be prepared to provide compliance information by May 2014. Even if a business does not use conflict minerals in its products, it has to demonstrate it has conducted due diligence in making that determination. There is existing guidance to assist in the process, Wilson said. These include guidelines already in use issued by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that outline the key aspects of compliance.
Conflict resolution
Wilson suggested that companies focus internally on four key areas as they develop their compliance strategies:
- Management systems: Most Material Requirements Planning (MRP) and Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) systems have the capability to track materials, but may not be programmed to do so. Companies need to determine if their systems need additional capabilities.
- Identify and assess risk: Prioritize the suppliers that are most likely to use or source conflict minerals.
- Respond to the risk: If suppliers don’t share information, companies should consider alternative sources.
- Audit smelters: An Electronics Industry Citizenship Coalition (EICC) standard provides the necessary guidance and content.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments