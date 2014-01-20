© mopic-_dreamstime.com

Dell to buy IBM's low-end sever business?

IBM is considering the sale of its low-end server business, and Dell might be one of the potential buyers.

The sale of IBM's low-end server business is something we've heard about before. Last it was Chinese Lenovo that wanted to scoop up the server business, however the deal fell through as the companies could not agree on a price, according to a Reuters report.



If Lenovo is still interested in the business or if there are any other interested parties is not clear.



If Dell would acquire the server business from IBM, it would surely help the company increase its scale, as its been focusing more towards enterprise clients, the report concludes.