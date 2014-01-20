© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

Candor boosts AOI with Camtek Orion PX System

Canadian-based circuit board manufacturer, Candor Industries has recently upgraded their automated optical inspection (AOI) capabilities with the installation of the Camtek Orion PX System.

Fine-tuned motion control, precise detection ability, and optimized efficiency will allow Candor to perform detailed mid-to-mass production AOI, delivering throughput of up to 200 sides per hour.



Sunny Patel, QMR/Technical Sales Manager for Candor, states, “Our new system is 10 times faster than its predecessor with the capability of detecting 1.5 mil lines and space. With the implementation of the Orion PX System, Candor will be able to deliver quality multilayer boards with added complexity to our customers with ease.”