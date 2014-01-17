© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Tektronix acquires Picosecond Pulse Labs

Test and measurement solutions provider Tektronix, has acquired privately-held Picosecond Pulse Labs, based in Boulder, Colorado.

The move is intended to strengthen the Tektronix portfolio in the growing market for test equipment to support 100G/400G optical data communications research and development. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



"Picosecond Pulse Labs has a long history of designing and manufacturing cutting-edge instrumentation and brings a particular focus on the high-speed optical test market with its new 32 Gb/s error detectors and pattern generators," said Amir Aghdaei, president of Tektronix. "When combined with our high-speed oscilloscopes and other product offerings, Picosecond will further strengthen our portfolio of solutions in the critical 100G/400G data communications segment."



