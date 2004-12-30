Data Respons rewarded contract for the M2M market

Data Respons ASA has via Data Respons AB received a contract for embedded solutions. The contract has a value of €681.000 and is an addition to an agreement made earlier this year.

This strategic contract consists of recurring deliveries of embedded solutions for technical advanced communication systems. Data Respons deliveries consist of standard embedded computing products together with customized hardware developed by Data Respons hardware design department. Data Respons has a system and solution responsibility for the deliveries and has due its high competence in M2M (machine to machine communication) communication products and the ability to deliver complete solutions been rewarded the project. The deliveries will take place in 2005.



- This contract is the starting point for a strategic and long-term partnership, said Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO at Data Respons ASA. The customer has chosen Data Respons as its supplier of embedded solutions, and will therefore be able to focus more on customer-oriented application software development as their core competence. Both companies can foresee many interesting possibilities in the future, concludes Ragnvaldsen.



This last solution order confirms a record-year of getting new recurring solutions customers. This positive trend creates another dimension in getting scalable growth in the future, states a very satisfied Ragnvaldsen.