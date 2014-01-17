© norebbo-dreamstime.com

Flextronics aims to make wireless power as common as WiFi

Flextronics and Powermat Technologies has joined forces in a strategic agreement aimed at embedding wireless power to electronics of all kinds.

“We have concluded that wireless power is the next big wave in mobility. Starting with smart phones and tablets, this new technology will eventually transform how people charge electronics of all kinds,” said Chris Cook, president of Flextronics Power. “We plan to bring our unmatched scale and know how to ensure PMA technology is ramped-up, costed-down, and rolled out in a way that brings excellent value to both customers and end users.”



The companies plan to leverage the synergies across their organisations, driving miniaturisation, cost-reduction, efficiency and integration into both existing and new product platforms.



“Flextronics is the technology and market-share leader for wired mobile chargers. Powermat enjoys a similar leadership position in the fast-growing, but currently fragmented, wireless charging space,” said Stuart Robinson, Director of the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service. “This alliance may be exactly what is needed to finally bring standardised wireless power benefits to billions of products and customers.”



Under the terms of the agreement, Flextronics has made a strategic investment in Powermat, and the parties will collaborate closely on the design, manufacturing and go-to-market of wireless charging solutions for mobile OEMs.