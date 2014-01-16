© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Advanced Circuits names new VP of sales & marketing

US-based Advanced Circuits, has appointed Dan Chouinard as Vice President of Sales & Marketing at the start of the 2014 year.

As Vice President, Chouinard succeeds Larry McQuinn, who recently announced his retirement after 16 years with Advanced Circuits.



As Advanced Circuits’ previous Vice President of Operations, Dan Chouinard joined Advanced Circuits in 2002. Prior to his arrival at Advanced Circuits, Chouinard supplied the company with circuit board materials from Technica USA.



Chouinard has also held management level and technical positions within AT&T, MacDermid, Zycon, and Maine Electronics.