AIM Solder boosts Chinese sales team

AIM Solder has appointed Mr. Can Li to the position of Sales Manager for Eastern and Northern China.

Can Li will be responsible for AIM’s sales development in the eastern and northern regions of China and will be based in Suzhou, China.



Prior to working for AIM, Li held a sales position covering the eastern and northern regions of China for another large manufacturer of solder assembly materials.