Juki appoints representative for Mexico

Juki Automation Systems (JAS) has increased its sales team in Mexico with the addition of Jose Carlos Rodriguez.

Mr. Rodriguez joined Juki Automation Systems in June 2006 as Field Service Engineer, covering Mexico, South America and Canada. In this role, Rodriguez provided technical support for Juki equipment while traveling internationally for training and new product development.



In his new role, Rodriguez will continue to provide customer support, training and optimization of Juki equipment throughout Mexico while also working as a member of the Juki sales team to pursue leads, discuss equipment opportunities, provide quotes and close business for Juki.