Ericsson's Hans Vestberg to take the wheel at Microsoft?

Reports have started to flourish about Ericsson CEO, Hans Vestberg, leaving the company to take on the role as CEO for Microsoft.

Speculations have been running wild about who will take the wheel of the software giant. So far, the prime candidates among analysts have either been internal candidates, along with Nokia's Stephen Elop.



However, rumour has it that Hans Vestberg, CEO of Ericsson is sought out for the position, accoring to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter. Along side Vestberg, Microsoft's Director of Cloud Computing, Sataya Nadella has also been named a candidate, as well as Stephen Elop.



Ericsson has declined to comment on rumors that Vestberg may be about to leave the company.