Goepel expands in China

Goepel electronic continues its ongoing expansion by opening a new subsidiary in China.

The newly founded company named Goepel electronics (Chengdu) Co. Ltd., headquartered in Pixian near Chengdu, will provide customers service and support of existing test systems and help in installing and running new equipment.



Main focus is laid on supporting the newly established Siemens AG production facility in Chengdu.

Furthermore, the team around branch head Fei Long will take care of new customers and will provide test and measurement equipment to interested parties. This includes turnkey modules and system solutions as well as software and hardware development for customer-specific applications if required.



“Founding the new branch in China was a logical step towards meeting the increasing requests from our customers in particular in the Chengdu area. Some of our most important customers, which forced their expansion on the Chinese market and run production facilities, set great store to utilize well-proven test concepts also for quality assurance of assemblies made in China”, expains Manfred Schneider, Managing Director of Goepel electronics (Chengu) Co. Ltd. The new subsiary in the economic node of Chengdu is our clear message that Goepel electronic meets this global challenge and advices as test equipment partner for companies with international production strategies.“