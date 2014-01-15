© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Thales UK signed GBP 100 million contract

Thales UK has signed a contract worth over GBP 100 million with the Indonesian Ministry of Defence for ForceSHIELD, Thales’s integrated Advanced Air Defence system.

In addition to the supply of STARStreak short-range air defence missiles, the system comprises CONTROLMaster200 radar and weapon coordination systems, RAPIDRanger mobile weapon systems and Lightweight Multiple Launchers (LML), as well as associated communications, training and support equipment.



Victor Chavez, CEO of Thales UK, said: “Thales is the only European defence contractor with the in-depth knowledge and range of advanced technologies to deliver a leading-edge integrated air defence solution such as ForceSHIELD. This solution for the Indonesian Army marks a new approach to air defence in that it provides a complete turnkey solution comprising latest-generation ‘sensor to effects’ technologies. I would like to express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for his personal support on this project and the support of the government – it makes a huge difference to industry and our customers.”



For the realisation of this programme, Thales will increase its existing industrial cooperation with the Republic of Indonesia, and has signed an agreement with the Indonesian company PT LEN Industri.