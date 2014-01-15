© dr911-dreamstime.com

PKC to close Nogales site

PKC has decided to close the factory in Nogales, Mexico in order to further adapt and align its manufacturing capacity to the North American customer base.

The Nogales production shall be transferred to PKC’s existing facility in Torreon, Mexico.



The action taken is related to current light vehicle program build-outs in North America and PKC’s focus on maximising its opportunities in the current core customer segments.



Currently, Nogales employs approximately 700 persons. The related non-recurring items are estimated to be approximately EUR 3.6 million on an after-tax basis. The estimated annual savings are approximately EUR 2.0 million on an after tax basis from 2014 onwards. These measures are expected to be completed in 2014.