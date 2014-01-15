© Siplace

Elcon Systemtechnik updates with new Siplace SX line

German-based Elcon Systemtechnik, has been able to almost double its sales in recent years. In order meet rising demand and get ready for future orders, the company has added a new SMT line.

To meet rising demand and get ready for future orders, the company added a new line in its SMT production this year. Three new Siplace SX machines, which are equipped with two Siplace MultiStar heads and the new Siplace Very High Force head, triple the performance of the old Siplace S20 line.



“After only two weeks, we had forgotten many of our worries regarding the switch to the new machines,” tells Romeo Lentwojt, head of Elcon’s technology department. “The Siplace team’s support was excellent, and the process of converting our production data worked very smoothly as well.”



“We picked the Siplace SX, because flexibility was our most important criterion for the new placement line. Now we strive for product changeover times in the 20-to-30-minute range. This is a huge improvement in terms of efficiency and equipment utilization.”