CyberOptics to acquire Laser Design

CyberOptics has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Laser Design, Inc. (LDI), a 3D metrology company headquartered in Minneapolis.

The approximately USD 3.0 million all-cash transaction is expected to close in February 2014, pending approval by LDI’s shareholders. LDI, which will be operated initially as a wholly-owned subsidiary, is forecasted to have a minimal impact on CyberOptics’ consolidated bottom line performance in 2014.



Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, CyberOptics’ executive chairman, said, “The pending acquisition of LDI is part of a strategic repositioning of CyberOptics as a high-precision 3D sensor technology company. Global demand for 3D scanning is growing rapidly as this technology is deployed increasingly in markets ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical and consumer electronics. LDI has established a solid reputation in the 3D scanning marketplace and possesses a pipeline of promising new products. By expanding our reach into a new range of diverse markets, we believe LDI will strengthen CyberOptics long-term prospects.”



C. Martin (Marty) Schuster, LDI’s president and chief executive officer, commented: “The opportunity to join CyberOptics will enable us to take optimum advantage of the 3D technology that we have been developing since 1987. Together, we believe we can reset the bar for metrology applications in a wide range of markets.”