Cobham's aerospace boss - leave for TT Electronics

Cobham plc has confirmed that Richard Tyson, President of Cobham’s Aerospace and Security Division, has accepted a new role as CEO, TT Electronics plc and will be leaving Cobham plc.

Bob Murphy, CEO commented: “This is a great opportunity for Richard and I am very pleased for him. He leaves with our sincerest thanks for his contribution to the company’s success over the past decade and the entire Cobham team wish him every success for the future.”



Richard Tyson will make the transition from his current role over the next few months, with succession announced as we complete the process.