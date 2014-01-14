© serban-enache-dreamstime.com

Elektrobit and Canadian University on urban vehicle project

Elektrobit (EB) has partnered with the Universite de Sherbrooke in Quebec, Canada, to develop a new urban electric vehicle with autonomous driving technology.

EB’s development software played a key role in the overall design of the university’s concept vehicle – Vehicle Urbain Electrique (VUE). The company’s development platform allowed Sherbrooke’s project team of computer and electrical engineering students to integrate a variety of intuitive Human Machine Interface (HMI) systems into the car.



Project VUE launched in 2012 with the conversion of a standard Smart ForTwo automobile into an electronic, fully-connected vehicle focused on improving reliability of the battery, power supply and other electronic systems.



Future development objectives will include the extension of driver assistance functions for completely autonomous driving and voice control with EB GUIDE Speech Target Framework (STF), as well as the integration of EB navigation solutions.