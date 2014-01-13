© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Sunbank joins Souriau in Esterline’s Connection Technologies platform

Esterline Connection Technologies – Souriau's latest acquisition of California-based Sunbank, will reinforce the presence of the company in the US.

Sunbank has 500 staff and annual earnings of USD 45 million. Sunbank’s facilities located in Paso Robles, California, and Tijuana, Mexico, will supplement Souriau's manufacturing footprint principally located in the United States, Europe, Morocco, the Dominican Republic, India and Japan.



“We want to ensure that Sunbank benefits as soon as possible from our proven practices and our accumulated experience in this field, to give our clients ever-better service, and improve our partnership with our American customers in particular,” says Jean-Luc Gavelle, President of Esterline Connection Technologies. “Thanks to this acquisition, we hope our customers around the world will benefit from the highest levels of quality and OTD (On Time Delivery), not only for connectors but also for sub-assemblies complete with connectors, accessories and conduits.”



“We are very happy to welcome Sunbank’s teams to the Esterline Group, and highly motivated by the resulting development prospects,” concludes Mr. Gavelle.