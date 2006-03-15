Foxconn shed 10% in Hungary

Foxconn will lay off 300 people at its Hungarian unit, or a 10% of its local workforce. The announcement comes from József Katona, head of the Hungarian unit.

Foxconn International supplies mobile phone parts to Nokia in Hungary. The jobs are cut to reducing labor costs. Foxconn is firing 150 engineers, 100 physical workers and 50 office workers.



Foxconn is continuing to cut down work force in Europe. Last week Foxconn announced that it will transfer most of its production out of Finland, leaving some 400 workers.