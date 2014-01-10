© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Temporary layoffs at Hapro

The Norwegian company is adjusting its cost as the beginning on 2014 has not met up to expectations in tems of activity.

CEO Erik Lundbekk told Norwegian Hadeland that the last few years have been difficult financially, and that the company has taken measures to improve profitability, but it is still a challenge.



Hapro is now temporary laying off 40 employees as one of several measures to reduce costs.