Schweizer receives EN 9100 certification

German Schweizer Electronic, has received the EN 9100 and is now a certified supplier for the aerospace industry.

This means that the company is now in the position to also supply customers of the aerospace industry with its PCB solutions.



Late 2013, the company also passed audits based on ISO 14001 "Environmental Management“, ISO 50001 "Energy Management“ and re-certification based on ISO/TS 16949 "Automotive“. All four certifications have been incorporated into an integrated management system.



"By obtaining certificates we have independent parties confirm that our products are manufactured based on internationally determined quality standards and that – related to environment, labour and health protection - we do more than required by law“, stresses Nicolas Schweizer, Chief Commercial Officer of Schweizer Electronic AG. "This is a clear confirmation for our customers that the company continues to be a partner with profound know-how and recognized quality for our established client base and new customers.“