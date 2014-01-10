© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Connect Group obtains medical ISO for Belgian facility

Connect Group has obtained the ISO 13485 medical certificate for its facility in Poperinge Belgium.

The ISO 13485 certification opens the technologically demanding market of medical equipment for Connect Group, and also confirms the quality of this production unit. Obtaining the ISO certificate is in line with the group’s strategy of increasing focus on specific sectors like the medical market.



The medical sector is in a significant process of evolution, with electronics playing a central role in diagnosis and research, but also increasingly placing its stamp on the therapeutic approach. European companies are playing a large role in the development of these electronics. Which fits with Connect Group's growth strategy in Europe.



This is the 3rd medical certificate obtained by Connect Group. Besides Poperinge, the company holds ISO13485 certification at its facility at Veldhoven (the Netherlands) and at Kladno (Czech Republic). The certification for the Poperinge facility, will allow Connect Group to reach not only the Belgian but also the French medical market more easily.