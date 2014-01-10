© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

Update: Explosion and fire in Yokkaichi

During the afternoon of January 9, 2014, an explosion and subsequent fire occurred at Mitsubishi Materials' facility in Yokkaichi. 5 people were confirmed dead, 12 injured.

An investigation is currently underway in regard to the cause of the accident. The company will cooperate fully with authorities in this investigation.



The company confirmed 5 casualties (3 employees from Mitsubishi Materials, 2 from partner companies). 12 people were injured during the accident (10 employees from Mitsubishi Materials, 2 from partner companies). The heat exchanger - which seems to have caused the explosion - has been damaged. No other loss or significant damage to the surrounding equipment has been reported on.



The production at the facility has been stopped and no time frame on the reopening has been given.