Bianor expanding in Poland

The Polish-Dutch injection moulding specialist Bianor will expand its production site in Białystok. The existing factory – which opened in October 2012 – will be expanded by nearly 4'000 sqm.

The construction of a second factory building is planned to follow. Therefore, the company invested

into two additional hectares next to Bianor’s existing plot in the Free Economic Zone.



The positive trend of 2012 continued for the Polish-Dutch joint venture: Besides long-standing, existing cooperations further projects with new clients could be realized, e.g. with the German kitchen technology manufacturer Blanco and BRITA.



For 2014 all signs point at growth. “The company developed very favorably over the last years“, says Hans de Haas, CEO of Bianor. “The opening of our new factory with the integrated product development center in 2012 was an important step to increase our potential as competitive source of high quality products and tailored plastic solutions for the European markets. To answer the growing demand and in order to be able to provide the best possible service to our existing and new clients, we will expand the existing factory. There will be several new production machines set in stock. Moreover, we plan to hire 24 skilled employees.”



Start of construction is planned for the first quarter of 2014.