Rafi Amit returns to his role as CEO at Camtek

Camtek’s current Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roy Porat, has decided to step down from his position. The Board has decided to appoint Mr. Rafi Amit, as the new CEO, following a transition period.

Rafi Amit, who is one of Camtek’s founders, previously served as CEO until August 2010.



Mr. Rafi Amit commented, “I am excited to take on the full leadership responsibility again and I look forward to executing on Camtek’s exciting strategic plan. I strongly believe in both our short- and long-term future potential, and see many opportunities in both the Semiconductor and PCB markets.”



Mr. Rafi Amit continued, "I would like to thank Roy for his contribution to our business over the many years. He has been instrumental in providing a long-term vision for Camtek and executing successfully on our strategy. We wish him much luck and success in his future endeavors.”



Mr. Roy Porat commented, “I have been with Camtek for well over a decade, and since becoming CEO more than three years ago we have made strong strategic progress. I feel this is the right time for me to hand over the leadership. I am proud of my accomplishments which will serve as a strong foundation for Camtek’s future growth. I wish the Company every success.”