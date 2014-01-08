© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

China lifts 14 year old console ban

China has lifted its 14 years old ban – if only temporarily – of foreign gaming consoles, opening up a huge market for the likes of Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft.

How these companies products will do in China is hard to say, they have to convince an entire generation – that have grown up without an Xbox, Playstation or a Wii – that their products are better than the free PC and mobile games which dominate the market, Reuters reports.



The PC games owns almost two thirds of the market, according to official data from the China games industry conference. Browser games and mobile games accounted for 15% and 14% respectively.



So who will be the most successful in penetrating the Chinese market; Sony, Nintendo or Microsoft?