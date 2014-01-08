© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Intel inside wearable devices

Intel Corporation CEO Brian Krzanich outlined a range of products, initiatives and strategic relationships aimed at accelerating innovation across a mobile and wearable devices during the pre-show keynote for CES 2014.

CEO Brian Krzanich said Intel is actively pursuing a range of products and initiatives, with the goal of accelerating wearable device innovation.



Intel's approach to this next evolution in computing is to imagine and create reference design devices and platforms ready for use by customers in developing wearable products, he said.



The CEO highlighted a number of wearable reference devices, including smart earbuds that provide biometric and fitness capabilities, a smart headset that is always ready to engage and can integrate with existing personal assistant technologies to make the consumer experience more intuitive, and a smart wireless charging bowl.



In addition to developing reference devices for wearable technology, Intel will offer a number of accessible, low-cost entry platforms. These are aimed at helping lower entry barriers for individuals and small companies to create innovative Internet-connected wearables or other small form factor devices.



"Wearables are not everywhere today because they aren't yet solving real problems and they aren't yet integrated with our lifestyles," said Krzanich. "We're focused on addressing this engineering innovation challenge. Our goal is, if something computes and connects, it does it best with Intel inside."