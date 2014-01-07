© kornwa dreamstime.com

Acer appoints Jason Chen as CEO

Acer has appointed Jason Chen as Corporate President and CEO. Taking the role of leading Acer through its corporate transformation, Chen is currently the senior VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Acer Chairman Stan Shih said, “Jason is an excellent manager with extensive management experience and proven execution capability. Acer’s search committee met with him on several occasions for in-depth dialogue and exchange of views. We consider him to be the ideal executive to lead our transformation with his wealth of new thinking, international perspective, and willingness to face this challenge. Moreover, he shares the consensus on our strategy and development for Acer’s future.”



With Chen as Acer’s Corporate President and CEO, Shih shall continue to serve as Chairman of Acer and Chairman of the Transformation Committee. In addition, Chen will become a member of the committee and work together to review the change initiatives, and enhance communication and processes between the Board and the management team.

Before joining Acer, Chen served at TSMC from 2005 as the vice president of TSMC Corporate Development. Since 2008 he has served as senior vice president of Worldwide Sales and Marketing.



From 1991 to 2005 Chen worked at Intel for 14 years in a variety of sales and marketing positions in growing capacity. He joined Intel as sales manager of Taiwan and later regional sales manager of Greater China. Chen then progressed to become vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific region before his last assignment as the corporate vice president of Sales and Marketing Group based in the U.S. headquarters.