GPV in Bangkok not to be affected current political unrest

GPV in Bangkok operates as normal and is unaffected by the current political unrest

GPV is operating normal in regards to production, logistics, import and export.



Demonstrations announced to take place 13 January 2014 in central Bangkok are not expected to affect the GPV business in Bangkok, located in Bangpoo Industrial Estate, 30 km from central Bangkok.