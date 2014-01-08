© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

NCAB Group Germany appoints new Managing Director

PCB supplier, NCAB Group Germany, with headquarters in Sweden, has appointed Heinie von Michaelis as their new Managing Director.

"We are very pleased that Heinie von Michaelis has joined us", says Hans Ståhl, CEO NCAB Group. "With Heinie we have a person with extensive knowledge of the electronics industry, and also considerable leadership and growth experience. These factors are important regarding NCAB Group's future development.”



Most recently Von Michaelis worked with major European electronic component distributors for Atmel. Previously he worked for several years as a Key Account Manager at Infineon, and in regional sales for PCB Manufacturer AT&S.



“I look forward to the opportunity to grow with the company in Europe and especially the German speaking countries, Heinie comments. “This is a challenging industry and anyone who has done business directly with China understands the challenge to reliably and effectively bridge the language and cultural differences. I am convinced that the NCAB Group model provides our customers with a valuable service combining local technical support in German with an outstanding Factory Management team in China. While NCAB is very well known in the Nordic countries, the biggest challenges for us in Germany are creating awareness among new customers, and recruiting and training new employees to sustain our growth.”