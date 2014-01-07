© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Electrolube expands operations in India

Electrolube is planning an expansion of its operations in India due to a surge in demand for the company’s thermal management solutions, conformal coatings and encapsulation resins.

The company has appointed a new Sales Co-ordinator, Radhika Kandula, who joins Electrolube’s technical sales team in Bangalore, where Electrolube expects to see further significant growth in demand for products developed exclusively for LED applications.



The expansion of the sales team follows an increase of business in India, largely assisted by local opportunities and new long-term projects with key customers that have arisen since opening a new warehouse near Mumbai last year.



Ron Jakeman, Group Managing Director of H K Wentworth said, ”We are delighted to welcome Radhika Kandula to the team. We have seen exponential growth in India over the past year and will be expanding our operations in India throughout 2014 to service the increased volume of sales for our coating, thermal and resin products. Having a local presence is enabling us to serve India’s major electronics manufacturing centres far more effectively with technical support, customer service, fast order execution and rapid delivery times. Since opening the technical sales facility in Bangalore and the new warehouse in Bhiwandi, strengthening our position in India has exceeded all of our expectations and we look forward to seeing considerable continued growth this year.”