BlackBerry hires ex-Sony Ericsson executive to lead devices business

Ron Louks will join BlackBerry as President, Devices and Emerging Solutions reporting to BlackBerry’s CEO, John Chen.

“I am pleased to add another outstanding addition to BlackBerry’s executive leadership team with the announcement of Ron today,” said Chen. “I am confident that Ron will bring the skills and expertise that will make an immediate impact to BlackBerry and to our customers around the world.”



Chen added, “Ron will focus on BlackBerry’s long-term product roadmap, including hardware, software and design, as well as the Company’s joint development efforts. A good deal of Ron’s time will be spent with customers, carriers and partners. On our path to return BlackBerry to profitability, nothing is more important than remaining deeply connected to our customers, and designing and delivering secure products that exceed their expectations.”



Ron Louks joins BlackBerry from The OpenNMS Group, where he served as the Chief Executive Officer. Prior to that, Ron held leadership positions including Chief Strategy Officer of HTC America Inc. and the Chief Technology Officer at Sony Ericsson.