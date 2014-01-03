© albert lozano dreamstime.com

Samsung edges Apple for #1 ranking

ABI Research’s Enterprise Smartphone vendor matrix concluded that, overall, Samsung is number one followed closely by Apple, with BlackBerry rounding out the top three.

The vendor matrix ranks companies based on scoring in Implementation and Innovation categories. Nine smartphone OEMs were compared on eighteen criteria including workspace management solutions, partnerships and business customer adoption. Samsung’s large and diversified partner network coupled with it being the first Android OEM to offer an integrated enterprise solution pushed the company to the number one spot.



The vendor matrix score separating Samsung and Apple was less than a single point. Apple received extremely high marks in Implementation due to high iOS smartphone adoption by business users and because its smartphones are the most activated device within EMM/MDM platforms. Samsung, on the other hand, was ranked as more Innovative with a wider range of enterprise devices and better security features. Samsung’s higher Innovation scores lead to its number one ranking.



The third place ranking for BlackBerry was driven by lower Implementation scores, yet it still received high scores in Innovation. The company faces shrinking smartphone market share in an intense competitive environment. Even so, BlackBerry is still considered the gold standard in enterprise security supported by recent BES enhancements for multi-OS and dual-persona device management.



“There are two sets of OEM battles that need to be watched closely: Apple and Samsung and Nokia and BlackBerry,” comments senior analyst, Jason McNicol. “Apple and Samsung are quite interesting considering Apple’s smartphone innovations drove its lead in the enterprise over Samsung. But Samsung has learned quickly and has stolen the innovator role from Apple.”



McNicol continues, “BlackBerry and Nokia are battling for the number three spot in the enterprise mobility market. BlackBerry has more enterprise mobility experience; however, Nokia now has the backing of Microsoft. Couple these advantages with the recent struggles by Apple and Samsung means that opportunity exists for BlackBerry and Nokia to gain market share and subsequently improve their ranking.”



Practice Director Dan Shey adds, “With the maturing of the smartphone market, we expect OEMs to increasingly broaden their enterprise offerings. The result is that the rankings earned by Samsung, Apple, and BlackBerry will both shift and be challenged as enterprise becomes more reliant on mobile devices, apps, and services.”