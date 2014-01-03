© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com

Motorola Solutions acquires Twisted Pair Solutions

Motorola Solutions has acquired Twisted Pair Solutions, a company dealing in push-to-talk over broadband applications for real-time communication anywhere, on any device.

Twisted Pair is a privately held software communications company whose WAVE software transforms smartphones, tablets and PCs into communication solutions that provide integrated voice, text messaging, location and presence in one application that serves global public and private sector customers.



“Motorola Solutions is committed to continuing to provide its customers and partners with leading, best-in-class push-to-talk solutions. We recognize that our customers have multiple communications technology options for connecting land mobile radios, wireless broadband networks and smart devices. The acquisition of Twisted Pair enables Motorola Solutions to address all of those choices and accelerate push-to-talk expansion across multiple technologies,” said Bob Schassler, senior vice president, Government Solutions, Motorola Solutions. “We are excited to expand Motorola Solutions’ thought leadership in this space with Twisted Pair’s industry-proven technology and talent who know how to effectively extend the boundaries of land mobile radio.”



“Twisted Pair complements Motorola Solutions’ business, and we look forward to working with the Motorola team to leverage its strengths as a global industry leader to continue to enhance push-to-talk over broadband,” said Tom Guthrie, president and CEO of Twisted Pair.



Twisted Pair now is a wholly owned subsidiary of Motorola Solutions and will be integrated into Motorola Solutions’ Government Solutions business.