Cookson improves revenue & profit

Cookson Group recently announced its preliminary results for 2005. The Electronics division improved its result to reach a profit of £51.1 million.

The profit of £51.1 million is an improvement from 2004 when the Electronics division posted a profit of £47 million. The Electronics division reached revenues of £489 million which also is an improvement from 2004's 474 million. Restructuring costs of £18.5 million have charged the group of which £5.1 million are related ti the discontinued Laminate business in Germany and the downsizing in Sweden.