Another 5'000 jobs to go from HP

Hewlett-Packard has stated that it would terminate 5'000 more jobs, adding to the already announced mass layoffs and bringing the total up to 34'000 – or 11% of its workforce.

HP estimated that it would layoff some 29'000 employees through fiscal year 2014, a number that now has increased. The company said in a regulatory filing on Monday, that the company would record a charge of USD 4.1 billion in 2014, up from its prior estimate of USD 3.6 billion, reports Reuters.



Focusing on businesses with longer-term potential, and through reductions of its workforce, HP is striving to get back to growth.