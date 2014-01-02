© siarhei tsalko dreamstime.com

Executive changes at UniPixel

UniPixel has appointed Bernard Marren, and company director, Carl Yankowski, as interim co-president and co-CEO, effective immediately.

They succeed Reed Killion, who has resigned to pursue other interests. The company has begun the search process for replacement candidates, with Killion agreeing to assist with the transition.



"I am honored to have served as UniPixel's president and CEO over these many years, and especially to work with such a world-class group of extremely dedicated and talented employees in developing the innovative technologies that UniPixel is working on," said Killion. "The opportunity to build a company like UniPixel around such innovative technology has been both challenging and deeply fulfilling."



"I am also very proud of the way the company has progressed over the last year, and believe our Kodak manufacturing relationship combined with our innovative culture will be the commercialization catalyst that launches UniPixel forward into 2014," continued Killion. "The company has been moving from the developmental and innovation stage to a manufacturing and commercial production stage, and this transition calls for change. The board and I believe a new CEO and president who has a strong history specific to manufacturing and operational excellence will greatly benefit the company during this transition and best lead through its next stage of growth."