© pengyou93-dreamstime.com

Foxconn and 'Jakarta'

As previously announced, smartphone pioneer BlackBerry has teamed with Foxconn for the production of its new line of phones.

During the earnings call, BlackBerry's newly appointed CEO John Chen provided a few more details on the partnership. Thanks to Seeking Alpha, we now know that the new low-cost BlackBerry phone is - in all likelihood codenamed 'Jakarta' and that it is "going to be a 3G device". It will also be based on BB10 and Mr Chen thinks "this is going to be an exciting, positive collaboration".



Chen also confirmed March and more likely April as the launch timeframe for the Indonesian market.